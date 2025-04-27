FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Earnings Preview: Recent $FYBR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT ($FYBR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,536,015,511 and earnings of -$0.23 per share.

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Insider Trading Activity

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT insiders have traded $FYBR stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FYBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT LLC ARES has made 0 purchases and 75 sales selling 74,838,700 shares for an estimated $2,578,218,576 .

. JOHN HARROBIN (EVP, Consumer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 59,491 shares for an estimated $2,115,021.

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS PARENT Government Contracts

We have seen $587,527 of award payments to $FYBR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

