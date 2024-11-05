Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Frontier Communications (FYBR) reported $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.33 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.45 billion, representing a surprise of +2.35%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers : 3.06 million versus 3.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.06 million versus 3.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber : 4 thousand compared to the 4.39 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4 thousand compared to the 4.39 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber : 2.16 million compared to the 2.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.16 million compared to the 2.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber : 138 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 138.39 thousand.

: 138 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 138.39 thousand. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers : $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue : $18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.

: $18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%. Revenue- Video services : $83 million versus $83.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change.

: $83 million versus $83.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change. Revenue- Fiber- Consumer : $537 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $539.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $537 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $539.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Revenue- Other : $83 million versus $83.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $83 million versus $83.41 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber : $867 million compared to the $821.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.

: $867 million compared to the $821.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper : $604 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $601.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.

: $604 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $601.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%. Revenue- Fiber- Business and Wholesale: $330 million compared to the $282.19 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

Shares of Frontier Communications have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

