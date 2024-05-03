Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Frontier Communications (FYBR) reported $1.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +1.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Broadband Net Adds - Consumer - Fiber : 85 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80.35 thousand.

: 85 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 80.35 thousand. Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers : 2,974 thousand versus 2,969.77 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,974 thousand versus 2,969.77 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber : 132 thousand versus 129.13 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 132 thousand versus 129.13 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Consumer - Copper : -51 thousand compared to the -48.21 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: -51 thousand compared to the -48.21 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers : $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue : $16 million versus $17.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.

: $16 million versus $17.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change. Revenue- Other : $84 million compared to the $84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $84 million compared to the $84 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenue- Data and Internet services : $947 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $908.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

: $947 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $908.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber : $805 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $790.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $805 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $790.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper : $641 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $641 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenue- Video services : $94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%.

: $94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $94.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.7%. Revenue- Voice services: $321 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $324.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.8%.

Shares of Frontier Communications have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

