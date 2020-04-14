US Markets
Frontier Communications files for bankruptcy protection

Frontier Communications Corp said on Tuesday it would file for bankruptcy protection in the United States as the high-speed internet company restructures finances to cut down its debt load by more than $10 billion.

The company said it has received $460 million in debtor-in-possession financing and that it would continue with the sale of its operations and assets in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana to Northwest Fiber.

