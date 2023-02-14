Frontier Capital Management Co Now Owns 7.10% of Stoneridge (SRI)

Fintel reports that Frontier Capital Management Co has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.93MM shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.23MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 57.05% and an increase in total ownership of 2.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.61% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stoneridge is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.61% from its latest reported closing price of $23.55.

The projected annual revenue for Stoneridge is $893MM, an increase of 2.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoneridge. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRI is 0.22%, an increase of 37.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 33,358K shares. The put/call ratio of SRI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,928K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 27.93% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 1,906K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 1,513K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,888K shares, representing a decrease of 24.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,372K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,309K shares, representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Pembroke Management holds 1,284K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRI by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Stoneridge Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets.

