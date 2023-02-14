Frontier Capital Management Co Now Owns 6.40% of Modine Manufacturing (MOD)

Fintel reports that Frontier Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 3.48MM shares and 6.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.49% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.51% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Modine Manufacturing is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.51% from its latest reported closing price of $22.71.

The projected annual revenue for Modine Manufacturing is $2,310MM, an increase of 2.48%. The projected annual EPS is $1.77, an increase of 29.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Modine Manufacturing. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOD is 0.19%, an increase of 25.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.04% to 57,934K shares. The put/call ratio of MOD is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,028K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,455K shares, representing an increase of 14.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 45.92% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 3,081K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,210K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 99.86% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 2,444K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,563K shares, representing a decrease of 4.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 23.06% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,949K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 32.58% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,855K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing a decrease of 6.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOD by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Modine Manufacturing Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Modine, with fiscal 2020 revenues of $2.0 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: CIS; BHVAC; HDE; and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

