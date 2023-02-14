Frontier Capital Management Co Now Owns 5.50% of Flushing Financial (FFIC)

Fintel reports that Frontier Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 1.55MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.82% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flushing Financial is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from its latest reported closing price of $19.89.

The projected annual revenue for Flushing Financial is $235MM, a decrease of 5.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.75, a decrease of 29.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIC is 0.08%, a decrease of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 23,953K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIC is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,673K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing an increase of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,497K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 23.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 930K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 721K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIC by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Flushing Financial Background Information

Flushing Financial Corporation is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, a New York State—chartered commercial bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

