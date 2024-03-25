News & Insights

Frontier Awarded Grant To Expand Fiber Broadband Service In Illinois - Quick Facts

March 25, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Frontier (FYBR) said it received $24.7 million in grant funding to expand high-speed fiber broadband service to homes and businesses in rural Illinois. The grant was awarded by Connect Illinois with the assistance of Greene County Economic Development Group. The company said, with this grant, it will expand fast, reliable fiber-optic network in rural Greene County, Illinois.

Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier's Chief Network Officer, said: "We are proud to partner with Greene County to bring residents the fastest, most reliable broadband connection available."

