News & Insights

Markets

Frontier Airlines Reportedly Mulls New Bid For Spirit Airlines Amid Bankruptcy Discussions

October 22, 2024 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines is considering a new bid for Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the situation. This comes as Spirit engages in discussions with bondholders regarding the terms of a potential bankruptcy filing.

Recent talks between the two budget airlines about a possible merger are still in the early stages, and a deal may not materialize, the report noted.

In March 2024, Spirit Airlines announced cancellation of its merger agreement with JetBlue Airways. In January 2024, a U.S. court had blocked the deal on anti-competition concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.