Frontier Airlines Reportedly Mulls New Bid For Spirit Airlines Amid Bankruptcy Discussions

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines is considering a new bid for Spirit Airlines (SAVE), the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the situation. This comes as Spirit engages in discussions with bondholders regarding the terms of a potential bankruptcy filing.

Recent talks between the two budget airlines about a possible merger are still in the early stages, and a deal may not materialize, the report noted.

In March 2024, Spirit Airlines announced cancellation of its merger agreement with JetBlue Airways. In January 2024, a U.S. court had blocked the deal on anti-competition concerns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.