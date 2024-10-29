Frontier Airlines Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), reported Tuesday net income of $26 million or $0.11 per share for the third quarter, compared to a net loss of $32 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the latest quarter was $0.05 per share.

Total operating revenues for the quarter grew 6 percent to $935 million from $883 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.03 per share on revenues of $942.13 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

