Frontier Airlines Passengers Can Opt For Empty Seat Next To Them

(RTTNews) - American ultra low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines introduced a "More Room" seat with a confirmed empty middle seat next to them in a bid to improve passenger health safety amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Passengers are allowed to select a More Room seat starting at $39 per passenger, per flight on Frontier's website, FlyFrontier.com, when booking new tickets for flights departing May 8 through August 31, 2020. Eighteen More Room seats will be available for passengers to select, including Stretch seats in the first three rows of the aircraft.

The option complements the airline's mandatory face covering requirement for all passengers and flight crews since April 13. This will require all passengers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at the airline's ticket counters, gate areas and onboard Frontier aircraft.

Frontier has also implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgement related to Covid-19 prior to completing check-in via the company's website or mobile app.

Additionally, Frontier introduced a fogging disinfectant.

During flight, the main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.7% efficiency, similar to those used in hospital environments.

The eighth-largest commercial airline in the U.S., Frontier Airlines operated flights to over 100 destinations throughout the United States and 30 international destinations.

