Frontier Airlines Orders 91 Additional Airbus A321neo Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines (ULCC) said it has ordered 91 additional Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The additional A321neo aircraft will enable it to triple the size of the airline by 2029, Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

The new aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2029. They are in addition to Frontier's existing orderbook of 143 aircraft to be delivered between 2022 and 2028, bringing the airline's total aircraft on order to 234. By the end of 2029, Frontier's total fleet size is expected to include 272 aircraft.

The A321neo is expected to deliver nearly 120 ASMs per gallon.

