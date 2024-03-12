News & Insights

Markets

Frontier Airlines Launches Upgraded Seating

March 12, 2024 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines, a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), Tuesday announced the launch of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra space in the first two rows of the aircraft, for flights departing on or after April 10.

The company further explained that the customers opting for UpFront Plus would enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Currently, Frontier stock is trading at $7.23, down 1.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.