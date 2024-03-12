Frontier Airlines Launches Upgraded Seating

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines, a subsidiary of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC), Tuesday announced the launch of UpFront Plus, a new upgraded seating option with extra space in the first two rows of the aircraft, for flights departing on or after April 10.

The company further explained that the customers opting for UpFront Plus would enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat.

Currently, Frontier stock is trading at $7.23, down 1.63 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.