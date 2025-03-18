Frontier Airlines Challenges Southwest's New Fees With Free Perks

(RTTNews) - Frontier Airlines Inc. (FRNT) Tuesday announced that it has launched a promotional campaign offering complimentary seat selection and carry-on baggage, taking direct aim at Southwest Airlines' recent decision to introduce fees for checked luggage and seat assignments.

The budget carrier announced that passengers booking nonstop flights by March 24 for travel through August 18 will receive an Economy Bundle at no additional cost. This package includes a seat assignment and a carry-on bag when booked through Frontier's website or mobile app. Additionally, travelers flying between May 28 and August 18 can claim a free checked bag by entering the promo code FREEBAG at checkout.

Frontier's move follows Southwest's unexpected policy shift to eliminate its long-standing two-free-checked-bags policy. The change marks a strategic pivot for Southwest, which has long set itself apart by avoiding extra fees.

The promotion aligns with Frontier's broader efforts to attract cost-conscious travelers, particularly as major airlines—including Delta, American, United, and now Southwest—continue shifting toward à la carte pricing models.

While Southwest dismissed Frontier's offer, emphasizing its extensive network and customer benefits, industry analysts note that rising domestic airfare costs have made fee-free options increasingly appealing.

With competition intensifying, Frontier's latest strategy could prompt other airlines to reassess their pricing structures or risk losing budget-conscious passengers to low-cost carriers.

