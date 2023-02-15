Frontera expects results from Guyana's Wei-1 well in a couple months

GEORGETOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A consortium by Canada-based oil companies Frontera Energy FEC.TO and CGX Energy OYL.V will have results in a couple of months on a promising well in Guyana that they began drilling in January, the companies said on Wednesday.

The Wei-1 well follows previous drilling in the Kawa-1 well, which allowed the firms to confirm the presence of light oil and gas condensate at the Corentyne block off Guyana's coast.

"Drilling is going extremely well," Frontera's Chief Executive Orlando Cabrales said during Guyana's Energy Conference and Expo.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle, Editing by Marianna Parraga)

