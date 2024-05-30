Frontera Energy Surpasses Sustainability Targets

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) has released an update.

Frontera Energy Corporation exceeded its 2023 sustainability targets by 8%, achieving 108% of its goals, including offsetting half of its scope 1 emissions with carbon credits and contributing to conservation by donating 1,000 hectares for a new national park in Colombia. The company’s sustainability report, aligned with various global standards, reflects its commitment to positive environmental and social impact in its operational regions, while being recognized for its ethical practices for the fourth year by the Ethisphere Institute.

For further insights into TSE:FEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.