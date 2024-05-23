News & Insights

Frontera Energy Shareholders Elect New Directors

May 23, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) has released an update.

Frontera Energy Corporation successfully held its 2024 annual meeting, with shareholders electing all management-proposed nominees to the board. The meeting saw a healthy turnout with 67.99% of outstanding shares represented, and director nominees received overwhelming approval, averaging 98.40% in favor.

