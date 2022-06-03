Frontera Energy CFO Alejandro Piñeros Steps Down; René Burgos Díaz Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Frontera Energy Corporation (FEC.TO), a Canadian petroleum company, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Piñeros has stepped down with effect from June 3, to pursue other career opportunities.

Subsequently, the company has appointed its former director René Burgos Díaz as CFO, effective the same day. Burgos is a financial markets executive with over 20 years of experience across multiple industries and geographies, specifically Latin America.

Most recently, he served as the Head of Private Credit for Latin America and Portfolio Manager for the Latin America Private Credit Opportunities fund (LAPCO) for Compass Group.

