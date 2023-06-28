News & Insights

US Markets
XOM

Frontera, CGX discover oil at Wei-1 well in Guyana

June 28, 2023 — 07:26 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose and Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Adds background and details in paragraphs 3 to 7

June 28 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms CGX Energy OYL.V and Frontera Energy FEC.TO said on Wednesday their joint venture has discovered oil at the Wei-1 well offshore Guyana.

Wei-1 is one of two wells on Guyana's Corentyne block that the companies had committed to drill. The other well, Kawa-1, struck light oil and gas condensate in May, last year.

The South American country jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration after a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N discovered billions of barrels of oil in the last decade. Guyana is now pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to lessen the consortium's grip on the country's oil resources.

The Frontera-CGX group is expected to be the next consortium to move oil exploration projects in Guyana to the development phase.

The companies said on Wednesday that the samples from the well would be verified by an independent third-party laboratory over the next two to three months.

The joint venture also added that it has finished drilling operations and expects to release the rig in early July.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XOM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.