Frontera, CGX discover oil at Wei-1 well in Guyana

June 28 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firms CGX Energy OYL.V and Frontera Energy FEC.TO said on Wednesday their joint venture has discovered oil at the Wei-1 well offshore Guyana.

Wei-1 is one of two wells on Guyana's Corentyne block that the companies had committed to drill. The other well, Kawa-1, struck light oil and gas condensate in May, last year.

The South American country jumped into the forefront of offshore oil exploration after a consortium led by Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N discovered billions of barrels of oil in the last decade. Guyana is now pursuing a multi-pronged strategy to lessen the consortium's grip on the country's oil resources.

The Frontera-CGX group is expected to be the next consortium to move oil exploration projects in Guyana to the development phase.

The companies said on Wednesday that the samples from the well would be verified by an independent third-party laboratory over the next two to three months.

The joint venture also added that it has finished drilling operations and expects to release the rig in early July.

