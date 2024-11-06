Frontdoor’s Acquisition of 2-10 HBW: Navigating Risks and Potential Liabilities

Frontdoor (FTDR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Litigation & Legal Liabilities category.

Frontdoor faces a significant risk related to its acquisition of 2-10 HBW, as despite conducting due diligence, it remains vulnerable to unforeseen liabilities and exposures. The company relies on the accuracy of disclosures made by 2-10 HBW, but lacks control over certain pre-acquisition activities that may lead to undisclosed liabilities, including legal, regulatory, and tax issues. In the absence of comprehensive indemnification from 2-10 HBW’s previous owners, Frontdoor’s reliance on limited representation and warranty insurance leaves it exposed to financial strain if unexpected liabilities arise, potentially impacting its financial health adversely.

The average FTDR stock price target is $61.50, implying 12.19% upside potential.

