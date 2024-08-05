Frontdoor Promotes Evan Iverson To SVP And COO, Effective August 1

(RTTNews) - Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR) announced Monday that Evan Iverson has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective August 1, 2024.

As Chief Operating Officer, Iverson's responsibilities now include oversight of the company's technology strategy and architecture, as well as the integration and delivery of technology into the company's service offerings.

This is in addition to maintaining his responsibilities for the day-to-day operational functions of the American Home Shield and Frontdoor brands with a focus on enhancing the contractor and member experiences, and managing relationships with the approximately 16,000 independent contractors who service American Home Shield and Frontdoor customers.

Iverson joined Frontdoor in January 2019 as Vice President Operations, and served from August 2023 to December 2023, as Senior Vice President of Contractor Engagement. He was promoted to Chief Operations Officer in January 2024.

Before joining Frontdoor, his senior leadership roles included service at Amazon.com as the Senior Product Manager in Global Fulfillment Services, and for McKinsey & Co. as Associate Principal.

