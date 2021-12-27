Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) shareholders have earned a 11% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 38% in three years isn't amazing.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last three years, Frontdoor failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 6.9% (annualized).

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

It could be that the revenue growth of 8.2% per year is viewed as evidence that Frontdoor is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:FTDR Earnings and Revenue Growth December 27th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Frontdoor will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Frontdoor shareholders are down 30% for the year, but the broader market is up 21%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 11% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Frontdoor better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Frontdoor you should know about.

Frontdoor is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

