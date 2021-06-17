frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. But to be blunt its return of 10% fall short of what you could have got from an index fund (around 42%).

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, frontdoor actually shrank its EPS by 32%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

However the year on year revenue growth of 8.7% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FTDR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

frontdoor shareholders have gained 10% for the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 42%. The last three months haven't been great for shareholder returns, since the share price has trailed the market by 17% in the last three months. It might be that investors are more concerned about the business lately due to some fundamental change (or else the share price simply got ahead of itself, previously). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that frontdoor is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

