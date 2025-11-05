Frontdoor Names Jason Bailey As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR), a provider of home warranties, on Wednesday announced that its board has appointed Jason Bailey as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Bailey will take over from Jessica Ross, who resigned as CFO effective November 10.

The company said that Ross will stay with the company until December 31, serving as an advisor to the CEO to support a smooth transition of her duties.

Bailey carries over 25 years in finance and public accounting and previously served at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen.

Frontdoor closed trading, 0.41% higher at $65.74 on the Nasdaq.

