Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) insiders need another US$3.8k to breakeven on a US$654k stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who bought US$654k worth of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 4.7% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$3.8k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Frontdoor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Chairman William Cobb bought US$255k worth of shares at a price of US$25.51 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$27.09 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Frontdoor insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Frontdoor insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FTDR Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Insiders at Frontdoor Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Frontdoor insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$478k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Frontdoor

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Frontdoor insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$7.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frontdoor Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Frontdoor stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Frontdoor. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Frontdoor that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

