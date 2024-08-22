Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Frontdoor (FTDR) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 31.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $48.27 in the previous session. Frontdoor has gained 36.9% since the start of the year compared to the 16.7% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 14.1% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 1, 2024, Frontdoor reported EPS of $1.27 versus consensus estimate of $1 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.87%.

For the current fiscal year, Frontdoor is expected to post earnings of $2.73 per share on $1.83 billion in revenues. This represents a 18.7% change in EPS on a 3.04% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.90 per share on $1.93 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 6.5% and 4.96%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Frontdoor may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Frontdoor has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 17.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 18.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.2X versus its peer group's average of 13.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Frontdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Frontdoor meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Frontdoor shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does FTDR Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of FTDR have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD). ROAD has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Construction Partners, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 9.26%, and for the current fiscal year, ROAD is expected to post earnings of $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. have gained 2.8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 42.89X and a P/CF of 25.36X.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 23% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for FTDR and ROAD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

