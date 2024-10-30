Frontdoor (FTDR) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Frontdoor (FTDR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $540.52 million, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Frontdoor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' reaching $424.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' to come in at $32.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +36.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' to reach $47.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' will likely reach $34.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer retention rate' should come in at 76.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.2% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Frontdoor here>>>



Frontdoor shares have witnessed a change of +5.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTDR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.