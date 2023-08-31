Frontdoor (FTDR) Price Target Increased by 28.39% to 40.60

The average one-year price target for Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been revised to 40.60 / share. This is an increase of 28.39% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.57% from the latest reported closing price of 33.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 7.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTDR is 0.17%, a decrease of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 100,515K shares. The put/call ratio of FTDR is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,724K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,278K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,523K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,726K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 189.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,578K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 7.52% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 3,497K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTDR by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Frontdoor Background Information

Frontdoor is a company that's obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ approximately 60,000 technicians. The company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With nearly 50 years of experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually.

