Is Frontdoor (FTDR) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Frontdoor (FTDR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Frontdoor is a member of our Construction group, which includes 87 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Frontdoor is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTDR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FTDR has gained about 8.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 1.4% on average. As we can see, Frontdoor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI). The stock is up 3.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 1.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Frontdoor is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.3% this year, meaning that FTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, M-tron Industries, Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved -10.4% year to date.

Frontdoor and M-tron Industries, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.