Frontdoor (FRA:3I5) Price Target Increased by 26.70% to 35.57

The average one-year price target for Frontdoor (FRA:3I5) has been revised to 35.57 / share. This is an increase of 26.70% from the prior estimate of 28.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.55 to a high of 41.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from the latest reported closing price of 29.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontdoor. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 6.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3I5 is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 100,515K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,724K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3I5 by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,278K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,523K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3I5 by 14.09% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,726K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,694K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3I5 by 189.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,578K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3I5 by 7.52% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 3,497K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3I5 by 11.65% over the last quarter.

