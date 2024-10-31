Frontdoor expands exclusive agreement with Moen to seven additional states

Frontdoor (FTDR) announced it is expanding its exclusive agreement with Moen to install Moen Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff, a water shut-off valve, in seven new states for customers who purchase Flo as part of certain marketing programs with home insurance providers. Leak detection and shut-off valves are now required by selected insurance providers in certain states. The Moen Flo device is designed to monitor water use, detect even small leaks, and will automatically shut off water to the home if a catastrophic leak is identified. Under the new agreement, effective November 1, Frontdoor will provide installations in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and South Carolina. This is in addition to an agreement signed earlier this year to perform installations in California.

