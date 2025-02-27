FRONTDOOR Earnings Results: $FTDR Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRONTDOOR ($FTDR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $383,000,000, beating estimates of $375,264,803 by $7,735,197.

FRONTDOOR Insider Trading Activity

FRONTDOOR insiders have traded $FTDR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN M COLLINS (SVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 25,784 shares for an estimated $1,496,915

EVAN IVERSON (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 16,000 shares for an estimated $941,494

FRONTDOOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of FRONTDOOR stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

