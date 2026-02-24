Frontage Holdings (SEHK:1521) Price Target Decreased by 13.33% to 1.06

The average one-year price target for Frontage Holdings (SEHK:1521) has been revised to HK$1.06 / share. This is a decrease of 13.33% from the prior estimate of HK$1.22 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$0.99 to a high of HK$1.16 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.29% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Frontage Holdings. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1521 is 0.00%, an increase of 8.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 3,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,364K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,238K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 162K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 90K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 64K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.