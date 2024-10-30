Frontage Holdings Boosts Talent with New Share Options

Frontage Holdings Corp. (HK:1521) has released an update.

Frontage Holdings Corp. has granted 33.15 million share options as part of its 2018 Share Incentive Scheme, aimed at attracting and retaining talent. With an exercise price set at HK$0.82 per share, the options will vest over a period of three years, benefiting key figures such as the CEO and Executive Director, as well as other employees. This move underscores the company’s commitment to motivating its workforce for future growth.

