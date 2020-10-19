US Markets
Front Yard Residential Corp to be taken private in $2.4 bln deal

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ares Management Corp ARES.N and investment management firm Pretium have agreed to buy Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, including debt, the U.S. rental homes owner said on Monday.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))

