Front Yard Residential Corp to be taken private in $2.4 bln deal
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Ares Management Corp ARES.N and investment management firm Pretium have agreed to buy Front Yard Residential Corp RESI.N in a deal valued at $2.4 billion, including debt, the U.S. rental homes owner said on Monday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com))
