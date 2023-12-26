News & Insights

Front Month Cotton Prices Close Higher

December 26, 2023 — 09:47 pm EST

The Tuesday cotton session finished with double digit gains across the front months. The March contract printed just under a penny range, and closed 45 points off the high. 

Cotton Ginnings data from Friday’s USD report showed 10.21 million RB of cotton had been ginned as of December 15. That was the smallest total for mid-December since 2015 and a 1.73 million RB increase in the first 2 weeks of December.

The Cotlook A Index for 12/22 was 10 points lower at 89.40 cents/lb. The AWP for the week is 63.80, down from 65.67 cents the previous week. It will be in effect until next Thursday. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 80.05, up 29 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 80.97, up 33 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 81.6, up 53 points

