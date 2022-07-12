From Youth to Adulthood: Elvira Dzidic on Leading a Life of Technology

In the Nasdaq Internship Program, we offer a variety of professional experiences for emerging talent through an immersive 10 to 12-week internship program. From Stockholm to the US, whether it’s in person or remotely, we are getting an inside look of the bright minds and personalities that encompass the next generation of investors, disrupters and leaders.

In honor of Internship Season, we spoke with Elvira Dzidic, software engineer intern, about growing up with an interest in technology.

Tell us a bit about yourself and your position at Nasdaq.

My name is Elvira, I’m studying Master of Science in Information and Communication Technology at KTH in Stockholm, Sweden. This summer, I will be working as a software engineer intern at the System Integration & Performance team at Nasdaq Stockholm.

What is your favorite project you’ve worked on thus far, or one that you’re looking forward to?

I am on my second week of the internship and so far, and I have been focusing on learning things that I will need for the project that I will be working on this summer. The project I will be working on is to update the code for a program that is used for running tests by changing the framework. I am very much looking forward to it since it is a meaningful project that employees will have use of.

What about Nasdaq stood out the most now that you are part of the global team?

What stood out the most to me is how welcoming and nice everyone from Nasdaq has been, starting from the recruitment process to the actual work. People at my team have been very encouraging and helpful, making sure that I feel like I am a part of the team.

What is your goal as a #NasdaqFam intern? How is Nasdaq supporting your goals long term?

My goal is to learn a lot this summer and develop my current skills by challenging myself and learning from my talented colleagues. Furthermore, I hope to network and meet many new people at Nasdaq.

What advice would you give to future interns?

Get yourself out there! Do not be afraid to talk to new people, ask questions if there is something you do not understand and as my manager said, “do not be afraid to make mistakes as long as you learn from them.”

Fun fact – what's yours?

My passion for computers started when I was four years old. I would go to barbie.com and play around.

How did you prepare for your internship?

I prepared by watching tutorials on YouTube about the subjects that I would be working with. I also had a course at university that was relevant for my internship. Aside from preparing in terms of studying, I made sure to enjoy my week off before I started my internship.

