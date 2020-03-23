From Time Out to Time In: London events magazine goes online only

Adds shares

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - London's Time Out, a food, drink and entertainment listings magazine, has rebranded as Time In and stopped its print run after coronavirus forced its usual readers to desert the streets.

Launched in 1968 to detail everything the British capital had to offer, the weekly magazine was handed out at public transport hubs and available in cafes, pubs, shops and galleries to read for free.

The group has expanded to 328 cities around the world through online listings, events and branded markets.

It said on Monday that with city-dwellers at home it would go digital-only and show readers how they could support local businesses or access local culture with themes such as "Time In Daily" and "The best of the city - straight to your sofa".

"Since 1968, Time Out has curated the best of the city and has been part of urban cultural life around the world, through good times and more challenging ones," said Caroline McGinn, Time Out's Global Editor-in-Chief.

"In these unprecedented times, we will continue to bring the best of the city to Londoners and to celebrate its diversity, spirit and resilience, which are so apparent in this crisis: we're here to document that as Time In until it's time to go out again."

Time Out, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides magazines, websites, mobile platforms and live events in 58 countries.

In a trading statement it said it had a global brand audience per month of 63 million in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had already forced it to close its food and cultural markets, it said, as well as hitting advertising. Its shares were down 16%.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.