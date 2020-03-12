From The Editor: An Insiders View Of PRO

By SA PRO+ Editors:

Working for Seeking Alpha, as a Senior Editor for PRO, has been the longest tenured employment of my career. Finance can be a fascinating field to work in, with very many different avenues to explore, and diverse opportunities to apply one's skills and knowledge. One thing that keeps me here at Seeking Alpha, and not exploring some exciting new way to apply myself, is the strength of the product that I believe we're providing PRO Subscribers.

As with any field, the internet has produced a dizzying amount of content about investing and stocks. No matter the subject (vacation destinations, home improvement tips, what stocks to buy), a little bit of information can be very helpful, but too much information or too many voices can contribute to confusion, and in some case analysis paralysis.

Source: Chris Slane, Slane Cartoons

Here at Seeking Alpha, our team of editors help PRO subscribers rationalize their user experience. We direct subscribers to the most consequential insights and actionable investment ideas. While Seeking Alpha welcomes all contributors with good research chops and a credible investment aptitude, some of the content you read in normal course might not help you with your investment process, or might be redundant.

For example, back in Autumn of 2018, brief market darling Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) had seemingly fallen from hero to zero, and shares were mounting a comeback. It was understandable to see AAOI as a turnaround candidate, and many contributors agreed with those prospects. Then came the Black Mamba moment on September 20, 2018; a highly revealing tech-supported client analysis of AAOI's products, with worrisome conclusions.

Which investor were you? Were you busy monitoring the frequently covered turnaround story, or did you see the one PRO Exclusive article we highlighted that revealed a groundbreaking alternative take; a story that AAOI still hasn't recovered from.

Black Mamba's Top Idea article even preceded several analyst actions, and then lowered revenue guidance by the company. Shares of AAOI fell some 25% in the ~week following publication. Again, this article was only available to PRO Subscribers, and we featured that article prominently to them.

Our PRO team is on the lookout for exactly those sorts of consequential insights and analyses. We're looking for the nuggets that the other gold miners (so to speak) are not finding, the road less traveled but more revealing, and the next thesis that is sure to change the mind of some readers who had the opposite opinions.

On the topic of roads less traveled, from time to time I'm approached by people who ask, ~"Why would I need Seeking Alpha PRO when I already monitor my broker's research reports?". One of the benefits of being crowd-sourced is that 'the crowd' has cumulatively seen a lot more than a brokerage analyst has, and from that place new insight may be found. We do find those insights within our contributors' work, and we feature them to PRO Subscribers.

I frequently recite an insight by contributor Vince Martin regarding a certain casino stock. Investors were bidding-up the share price in the hopes of growth from a recent casino expansion. However, Vince Martin had actually recently visited that region, and noticed that one of the main highways leading into the region was under prolonged and heavy construction. This was certain to deter residents from a nearby city from flocking to the renovated and expanded casino, likely contributing to disappointing results for the next few quarters. The Casino Analyst at an investor's brokerage would unlikely have had that knowledge.

I'm not normally one to use Venn diagrams, but it is so fitting to include one here to illustrate how I see the true power of Seeking Alpha PRO.

The Value of Crowds is a staple of what makes Seeking Alpha unique in the financial research marketplace, and is a benefit to all readers. Distinguishing insightful research and analysis from the crowd, however, can be a challenge. Seeking Alpha PRO seeks to filter wisdom from all the voices, and presents that exclusively to our PRO members.

See also Twitter: No Easy Fixes (Podcast) on seekingalpha.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.