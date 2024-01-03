From Teenage Crew Member To McDonald's Mogul: Paul Hendel Recalls His Remarkable Career

Back in the 1970s, teenagers were vying for a chance to earn $1.85 an hour and indulge in endless servings of french fries at McDonald's (NYSE: MCD). One such teenager was Paul Hendel, who embarked on his journey at a McDonald's outlet in Merrick, New York, at the age of 16.

Little did he know that this seemingly ordinary part-time job would ultimately shape his destiny.

Hendel, now 66, recalled this era to CNBC. He initially joined the restaurant, thanks to a recommendation from his brother, who worked in the kitchen. Although Hendel never envisioned a long-term career at McDonald's, his life took an unexpected turn when he was offered a promotion in 1975.

He was preparing to leave his job at the Merrick McDonald's to start college when his boss proposed a life-changing opportunity: McDonald's was opening a new location in Glen Cove, and they desperately needed an assistant manager. Hendel accepted the offer, realizing that the extra income would assist with his college expenses.

The decision to accept that promotion proved to be pivotal. It not only helped him graduate without debt but also provided him with valuable work experience and networking opportunities.

Hendel quickly demonstrated his dedication by volunteering for late-night shifts and enhancing the training process for new crew members. His commitment paid off, and within three years, he was promoted to the role of general manager.

In 1980, after completing his college education, Hendel faced another significant crossroads. He had to decide between a potential career on Wall Street alongside his father or continuing at McDonald's, a job he enjoyed and excelled at.

The turning point came when his boss, Peter Hunt, offered him a position as a supervisor overseeing five McDonald's locations in Nassau County, complete with a salary increase and a company car.

Seeking advice from his father, Hendel was reminded of the importance of pursuing work one is passionate about. He realized that job satisfaction and competence were paramount. Consequently, he chose to remain at McDonald's, embracing the new role Hunt had offered.

Today, Hendel's career journey serves as an inspiring testament to the opportunities that McDonald's can provide. He currently owns and operates 31 McDonald's restaurants across New York City, with his children, Mark and Lauren, following in his footsteps as owner/operators.

As Hendel looks ahead, retirement is not on his horizon, as he believes in the value of pursuing work that one loves. He envisions gradually transitioning some responsibilities to his children while maintaining an active role in the business and savoring life beyond work.

This story is part of a series of features on the subject of success, Benzinga Inspire.

