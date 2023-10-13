From T. Swift-and-Kelce Couples’ Costumes To Gory Decor, The Top Spending Trends For Halloween 2023

Whether you’re shopping for this year’s trendiest Halloween costume or the neighborhood’s scariest yard art, keeping up with the bones-es will be more expensive than ever. Halloween shopping in 2023 is expected to break spending records, according to the latest projections by the National Retail Federation.

The industry group expects the spooky spending to total more than $12 billion—up from $10 billion last year—based on its survey of more than 8,000 consumers. People are shelling out an average of $108 each, the NRF said in a news release.

And the haunted holiday season starts early, says Odette Welling, vice president of merchandising for Party City. “Our big-investment decorators start buying the animatronics in July,” she says. “After that, you have parents who plan early to get the costumes their kids want.”

“People hosting parties buy closer to Halloween,” notes Welling. “And the last-minute shoppers are the adult partygoers. They’re the ones coming in a few days before their event.”

More people will participate in Halloween this year (73%) than last year (69%), according to the NRF. The uptick in participation is partly due to grownups enthusiastically joining children in the fun. Welling says that adults seem to get more invested in Halloween every year. In fact, more money has been spent on adult costumes than on children’s in each of the last six years, according to the NRF.

The Top Costumes For Adults, Children And Pets in 2023

It should come as no shock that costumes make up the largest share of the collective Halloween boo-dget, surpassing $4 billion in sales this year.

Of the most popular costumes for children, adults and pets, only two types made it onto every group’s Top 10 list: ghosts and witches. Pop-culture characters such as Barbie, Spiderman, Batman and Mario are in fashion too.

Rank Adults Children Pets 1 Witch Spiderman Pumpkin 2 Vampire Princess Hot Dog 3 Barbie Ghost Bat 4 Batman Superhero Bumblebee 5 Cat Witch Spider 6 Zombie Batman Devil 7 Pirate Barbie Cat 8 Princess Zombie Lion 9 Ghost Mario Ghost 10 Spiderman Wednesday Addams Witch

Source: National Retail Federation Halloween Survey

Barbie is big this year, thanks to the blockbuster film, and the hot costume for couples is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, says Welling. But when trends crop up late in the season, shoppers can’t always rely on those costumes being available. “Every single year, a trend pops and we have to figure out how to make it happen,” says Welling. “We try to give our customers ideas on how they can create those looks with the products we carry.”

Meanwhile, people are paying through the nose to get high-end finery for Fido. According to the NRF survey, for each of the past three years, the total amount people spent to dress up their pets has equaled or exceeded 50% of the amount spent on children’s costumes. The same is expected for 2023.

4 Ways To Save Money This Halloween

Even though inflation is cooling, Halloween shoppers are still spooked—and trick-or-treaters might be left holding the (mostly empty) bag. According to a recent survey by Advantage Solutions, 4-in-10 consumers plan to buy less candy this year due to higher prices.

As the costs of travel, gifts, parties and supplies can add up, it’s not a bad idea to start planning where you’ll spend your holiday funds now. The best things gruesome ghouls on a budget can do are comparison shop, get creative and stock up on supplies that last.

Shop Around For Lower-Priced Loot

We’ve all heard about the houses that give out full-sized chocolate bars to trick-or-treaters – but not everyone has a monster-sized candy budget. If you’re trying to save money, don’t feel pressured to buy the best candy on the block.

For instance, at Walmart, a 14-ounce, 225-piece bag of assorted brand-name chocolates (Snickers, Milky Way, Twix and 3 Musketeers) costs around $22, whereas a two-pound bag of assorted chews, taffies and bubble gum is the same price—but you get more than twice as much.

Get Creative With Costumes

Store-bought Halloween costumes go for less than $20 at big-box retailers and specialty Halloween stores. But you can spend even less than that if you assemble a costume from clothes and props you already have. You can use makeup for everything from fake blood to bruises and scars.

Reusable Decor and Supplies Save You Money

Single-use paper plates for party guests can be wasteful. Welling of Party City says people are spending money on “investment pieces” for their haunted house shindigs. Hosts are snapping up Halloween-themed ceramic serving dishes and wooden cheese boards they can use year after year.

Outdoor decorations can get expensive. Welling says products are trending “scarier, spookier and a little gorier,” but she points out that for many people, the spirit of Halloween lingers on: “Some of these pieces people will use year-round.”

Use Cash-back Rewards Cards And Coupons To Amplify Savings

Finally, supercharge your savings by using credit cards that reward you for spending and coupons.

Check your rewards credit cards to see which spending categories are best for things like food, decorations and party favors. Some store-specific cards may offer discounts on Halloween goodies, as well.

Most in-store and online retailers offer coupons. Before you shop, do a quick search to find out if savings can be had. Sometimes, online shops will give new customers a one-time discount.

