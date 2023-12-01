From Stockings to Stocks: How to Give Your Children the Gift of Financial Security This Holiday Season

By Matt Miczulski

The holiday season is synonymous with giving. In fact, this year, more than three-quarters of Americans plan to buy gifts for others.

The joy of receiving toys, gadgets and new clothes wrapped in festive paper that you shred and strew across the floor before someone assigns another to trash duty is undeniable.

But, as time passes, whether a day, a week, a month or a year, that dopamine rush eventually fades into the ether. And that new toy begins to collect dust in the closet. Or that new sweater goes unworn. Mind you, Finder also found that as many as 53% of Americans receive gifts each year that they disliked or didn’t want in the first place.

Bah humbug.

However, an emerging trend that goes beyond the tangible and offers a gift with lasting impact is the gift of financial security.

It’s not shiny. It very well may not be exciting to a child at all. But this season, consider moving from stockings filled with unwanted trinkets to a portfolio filled with stocks, bonds and financial literacy. It doesn’t need to replace that gadget little Timmy wanted, but its impact will last a lifetime.

1. Introducing financial literacy: a gift that keeps on giving

In a world where financial literacy is a valuable asset, consider gifting your children the tools they need to navigate the complex landscape of personal finance.

The truth is that financial literacy remains elusive to many Americans, and many children aren’t getting the lessons they need from the public education system. A recent report from Ramsey Solutions on financial literacy in America shows that nearly 9 in 10 US adults do not feel high school left them “fully prepared” for handling money.

From books on saving and investing to finance and investing games to debit cards for kids, providing educational resources can be an important first step in empowering a child to take control of their financial future.

Here are some gift ideas that come to mind:

The Berenstain Bears’ Trouble With Money

A kid’s bank safe

George S. Clason’s The Richest Man in Babylon

Robert T. Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad for Teens: The Secrets about Money — That You Don't Learn in School!

Greenlight Max debit card for kids

2. Stocking stuffers that grow: shares of stock

Move over, socks and candies. Consider stuffing stockings with shares of stock this year.

While paper stock certificates are largely a thing of the past, and most brokers that offer them charge a fee to send one out, get creative in how you show your kid that they’re officially a shareholder. The internet is flush with printable stock certificate templates you can use to DIY this unique gift.

Many brokers offer custodial accounts that let you invest in your kid’s future. Acorns, Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab are just some of the brokers that offer these types of accounts. What’s more, many brokers now offer the option to purchase fractional shares, making it easier than ever to give the gift of stocks and help your kid start investing, even if you have little to invest.

Whether it’s a share of a tech giant like Apple or a toy company like Mattel, owning a piece of a company can be both sentimental and financially rewarding. It’s a unique way to introduce a child to the world of investing, and who knows, it might just spark a lifelong interest.

3. Invest in their future

While a child’s retirement may seem like a distant future, contributing to their retirement account is a gift that demonstrates foresight and care. And with the power of compounding, it’ll get the ball rolling for years of valuable growth.

A child must have earned income to open an individual retirement account (IRA), but these requirements are flexible. Earned income can include income from formal employment or even money from babysitting or mowing lawns.

A gift like this has the potential to grow over time, providing a financial safety net for the years ahead. It’s a gesture that not only communicates your commitment to their long-term well-being but also sets the stage for a more secure financial future.

Bottom line

As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of giving takes center stage. While traditional gifts surely have their place, the gift of financial security offers a unique spin on the concept of gift-giving. Whether it’s introducing financial literacy, providing shares of stock or contributing to your child’s retirement account, these gifts have the potential to make a lasting impact on your child’s life.

Matt Miczulski is an investments editor at Finder.

