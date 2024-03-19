From Six Figures to Seven: 3 Web3 Stocks Set to Make Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There are some Web3 stocks for investors to consider this month, which could potentially mint a new generation of millionaires.

Web3 is built on blockchain technology so that decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms can operate without intermediaries or centralized authorities.

Web3 stocks are part of a larger movement for users retaking sovereignty of their information, data and identities from big tech and firmly in the domain of decentralization. Web 2.0 had its time and now it’s Web3.

Due to the disruptive nature of these Web3 stocks, there’s a reasonable chance some of companies can deliver 10x returns. This can potentially print seven figures with the right-sized investment.

So here are some stocks to consider in this domain for huge gains. Don’t miss out.

Unity Software (U)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Game engines and augmented reality software developer Unity Software (NYSE:U) is making strides into the Web3 sphere through linking game developers with blockchain technologies.

Unity has ambitious goals. Its ambition is one of the reasons it’s one of the Web3 stocks that could print seven figures. The company aims for $1 billion in annualized EBITDA by year-end. Meeting the target could significantly bolster its market valuation. Unity’s revenue guidance for the full year of 2024 projects earnings between $1.76 billion to $1.8 billion.

The context of Unity’s merger agreement with ironSource set this target. Unity’s CFO, Luis Visoso, expressed confidence in the merger’s capacity to transform Unity into a highly profitable and free cash flow positive company. This is expected to generate $300 million in annual EBITDA by the third year post-merger.

This would dramatically improve Unity’s valuation, and thus could print new millionaires.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Pamela Marciano / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) GPUs are integral to cryptocurrency mining and support blockchain networks. With the rising demand for high-performance GPUs, AMD is one of the Web3 stocks with huge potential.

The future of AMD stock is looking bright. The company expects 2024 revenue to exceed $3.5 billion from AI accelerators alone, marking a substantial increase from its previous forecast. The accelerated adoption of AI chips fuels this optimism.

One analyst forecasts significant revenue growth for eFY24, particularly in the Data Center and Client segments. This encompasses clients that use its datacentres for mining cryptocurrencies, which places it firmly in the category of Web3 stocks to consider.

Price targets for AMD stock vary, with some analysts predicting it could reach as high as $220 per share in the longer term. However, it could surge even higher, thanks to the continued enthusiasm of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the evolving Web3 economy.

Fastly (FSLY)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) provides content delivery network services crucial for creating a strong backbone for Web3 infrastructure.

For 2024, growth rates are anticipated to decelerate slightly, with around 14% to 16% CAGR. This positions Fastly at about 4x next year’s revenues, maintaining its valuation level throughout the year.



However, as FSLY ramps up its fundamentals, it is well supported. It has a strong balance sheet showcasing over $400 million in cash and equivalents against approximately $470 million of debt. Analysts have set the 12-month price targets for Fastly’s stock ranging from $16 to $26.50, with an average target of $20.56, suggesting a possible upside of 61% from the current price.

FSLY’s low market cap of around 1.71 billion also positions it well for potentially surging higher. Trading at just 3.3 times sales, it’s also cheap enough for its stock price to grow aggressively, potentially turning six figures into seven.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

More From InvestorPlace

The post From Six Figures to Seven: 3 Web3 Stocks Set to Make Millionaires appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.