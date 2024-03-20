From Six Figures to Seven: 3 Fintech Stocks Set to Make Millionaires

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in fintech stocks can help you go from a six-figure portfolio to a seven-figure portfolio. Prudent investing and focusing on long-term outcomes can make a difference in your financial wealth.

Diversifying your portfolio into various sectors can mitigate risk and enable more growth opportunities. Several leading corporations operate in the fintech industry and reward long-term investors. These are some of the fintech stocks that can take your portfolio to 7-figures.

Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE:V) has been around for more than 65 years. The company is a leader in the credit and debit card industry and makes a small percentage of every transaction. Those transaction fees add up and helped Visa report $8.6 billion in Q1 FY24 revenue. It’s a 9% year-over-year improvement. GAAP net income reached $4.9 million and was up by 17% year-over-year.

The corporation also initiated $4.4 billion worth of stock buybacks and dividend distributions in the quarter. The dividend program has been promising for long-term investors thanks to an impressive growth rate. Visa recently raised its quarterly dividend from $0.45 per share to $0.52 per share which is a 15.6% year-over-year increase.

Analysts still believe that the stock has more to gain. The average price target among 23 analysts suggests an 8.6% upside. Visa stock is rated as a “Strong Buy” with $326 as the highest price target. Visa’s high profit margins and continued growth can lead to more gains.

American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) is another top credit and debit card issuer for your watch list. The fintech firm has become an enticing dividend growth stock thanks to its 1.30% dividend yield and recent 17% dividend hike. Shares are up 36% over the past year and have doubled over the past five years.

The company offers a healthy combination of stock appreciation, dividend growth and financial strength. Consumer spending remained elevated and resulted in an 11% year-over-year revenue jump. Net income increased 23% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2023.

American Express established full-year guidance that implies 9% to 11% year-over-year revenue growth and net income growth in the mid-teens year-over-year. Management expects to maintain those growth rates for several years. AXP stock has a 17 forward P/E ratio, which offers a good margin of safety considering the firm’s growth and runway.

SoFi (SOFI)

SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) is an up-and-coming fintech stock that has been volatile since its IPO. The stock is up 29% over the past year, down by 32% since its IPO and down by 27% year-to-date. The stock has exhibited numerous trading days of 3% price movements in either direction.

You can also see the volatility by looking at analysts’ opinions. The stock is rated as a “Hold” among 16 analysts. Four analysts have “Buy” recommendations while another four analysts have “Sell” ratings. The remaining eight analysts rated it as a “Hold.” The stock has an average price that projects a 29% upside.

The highest price target is $15 while the lowest is $3. The high price target implies shares will more than double, while the lowest price target suggests shares will drop another 50%.

Investors may want to consider this stock thanks to its consistent revenue growth and recent shift to profitability. The firm reported 35% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The online bank now has 7.5 million members thanks to an additional 585,000 people joining SoFi in the fourth quarter. The number of new Q4 2023 members was 44% higher than the number of new members added in Q4 2022. Net income came in at $47.9 million compared to a net loss of $40.0 million in the same period last year.

On the date of publication, Marc Guberti did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Marc Guberti is a finance freelance writer at InvestorPlace.com who hosts the Breakthrough Success Podcast. He has contributed to several publications, including the U.S. News & World Report, Benzinga, and Joy Wallet.

