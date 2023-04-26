From Shaping Tech to Shucking Corn: Why Big-Tech Investors Should Look to Harvest Their Agriculture Portfolios

By Maziar Adl, CTO of Gocious

Amidst economic volatility and mass layoffs, tech workers have reevaluated their role in the industry’s expansion. These workers have begun an observable migration from big tech to ag-tech, finding that the agriculture landscape is poised for innovation and the injection of their expertise. This shift is mainly driven by the desire to make a positive impact on the space amidst increasing food demand and the potential for a reformed, technology-focused agriculture industry. Because when agriculture advances, so do humans.

Tech workers migrating to the ag-tech industry view the opportunity to use their skills to solve real-world problems - solutions that have a tangible impact on people's lives. Unlike the big tech industry, where the focus remains on the development of the latest app or gadget, ag-tech finds innovative solutions to the challenges faced by farmers and food producers.

From developing new methods of crop cultivation to improving supply chain logistics to increasing automation of existing farm processes, ag-tech offers a broad range of opportunities for tech workers to make a meaningful difference.

Another key driver behind the move to ag-tech is the growing demand for sustainable food production. As the world's population continues to grow, food demand follows suit. The urgent need to find ways to produce food that are both environmentally sustainable and economically viable is top-of-mind for all involved. Ag-tech companies face both pressure to deliver and develop innovative solutions that can help farmers to increase yields, reduce waste, and minimize the use of harmful chemicals. By leveraging their expertise in areas such as data analytics, machine learning, and automation, tech workers are well positioned to drive advancement in this space.

In addition to the social and environmental benefits of ag-tech, there is also significant potential to inject capital into the ag-tech landscape. As the global food market continues to grow, with demand outstripping supply in some regions, ag-tech companies embrace the opportunity to disrupt traditional food production methods and capture market share.

Investors who prioritize construction and agricultural technology within the next year will be well positioned to take advantage of this trend and achieve strong returns on their investments. The expertise of tech workers can inspire a new ag-tech startup market. By applying their knowledge of emerging technologies, tech workers can develop new solutions to address the most pressing challenges faced by the agricultural sector. For example, they can develop platforms that enable farmers to share data on crop yields and soil quality, helping to optimize resource allocation and reduce waste. Similarly, they can leverage machine learning algorithms to predict weather patterns and optimize irrigation schedules, helping to conserve water and improve crop yields.

The migration of tech workers to the agriculture industry ushers in a new era of endless opportunity from social, environmental, and investment standpoints. By injecting the expertise of these workers, tech-savvy minds can truly transform an industry traditionally dominated by manual working models. Investors who prioritize construction and agricultural technology will be well positioned to take advantage of this trend and achieve strong returns on their investments. Additionally, the application of tech expertise can inspire a new ag-tech startup market, which can bring about solutions that revolutionize the agricultural sector. With these factors in mind, it is clear that ag-tech is a sector that should be on the radar of both tech workers and investors alike.

Maziar Adl is the co-founder and CTO of Gocious, a cloud-based SaaS solution for strategic product planning.

