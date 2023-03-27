From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 41 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

Any modern sports fan is probably familiar with the work of author Michael Lewis, even if they don't realize it. His breakout hit "Moneyball" detailed how Billy Beane, a former general manager of the Oakland A's, leveraged statistical analysis into building a better baseball team with less money -- and it completely changed the face of the game. Likewise, Lewis' book "The Blind Side" dug into how devastating pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor forced football teams to recognize that the left tackle -- the one protecting the "blind side" of a right-handed quarterback -- is one of the more important positions on the field.

While these two books were about different sports played on opposite sides of the country, they honed in on the concept of value. In particular, how do the people putting together professional sports teams determine which players are the most decisive when it comes to winning? And how do they spend the dollars at their disposal as strategically as possible to get the players who will make the biggest difference?

That second question can get even trickier when you include market dynamics. No matter how essential a player might be to a team's success, it won't translate into a big contract if there's an abundance of other players capable of doing the same job. As such, player salaries can be a fascinating insight into the value of specific positions and athletes to a successful team.

To find the most valuable positions in sports, GOBankingRates analyzed Spotrac's current season positional cap/payroll data for the four major North American professional sports leagues -- the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB -- and broke it down by position. GOBankingRates then determined the average cap hit for each position and measured that against the average league salary in terms of percentage difference.

Take a look at all 41 positions in football, basketball, hockey and baseball, ranked by how much more -- or less -- the cap hit is for the average player at those positions compared to the salary earned by the average athlete in their league. You'll see that there's a huge discrepancy when it comes to the highest-paying jobs.

41. Relief Pitcher

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $741,174

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -64.87%

40. Long Snapper

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $927,012

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -62.54 %

39. Fullback

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $1,110,277

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -55.14%

38. Catcher

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $1,098,595

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -47.93%

37. Second Base

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $1,310,342

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -37.90%

36. Punter

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $1,599,258

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -35.38%

35. Power Forward

League: NBA

Position average cap hit: $5,777,782

League average salary: $8,277,527

Percentage difference: -30.20%

34. Running Back

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $1,760,906

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -28.85%

33. Shortstop

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $1,549,458

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -26.56%

32. Tight End

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $1,870,225

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -24.43%

31. Center Field

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $1,771,090

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -16.06%

30. Left Wing

League: NHL

Position average cap hit: $2,600,085

League average salary: $3,038,357

Percentage difference: -14.42%

29. Cornerback

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,135,086

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -13.73%

28. Right Tackle

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,182,631

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -11.81%

27. Kicker

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,191,461

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -11.45%

26. Wide Receiver

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,201,309

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -11.06%

25. Defenseman

League: NHL

Position average cap hit: $2,713,550

League average salary: $3,038,357

Percentage difference: -10.69%

24. Guard

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,285,623

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -7.65%

23. Shooting Guard

League: NBA

Position average cap hit: $7,700,340

League average salary: $8,277,527

Percentage difference: -6.97%

22. Left Field

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,055,381

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: -2.59%

21. Strong Safety

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,441,491

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: -1.35%

20. Outside Linebacker

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,541,724

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 2.70%

19. Center

League: NBA

Position average cap hit: $8,552,563

League average salary: $8,277,527

Percentage difference: 3.32%

18. Center

League: NHL

Position average cap hit: $3,146,141

League average salary: $3,038,357

Percentage difference: 3.55%

17. Goalie

League: NHL

Position average cap hit: $3,182,628

League average salary: $3,038,357

Percentage difference: 4.75%

16. Right Field

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,234,687

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 5.91%

15. Free Safety

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,659,856

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 7.47%

14. Defensive Tackle

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,718,190

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 9.83%

13. Small Forward

League: NBA

Position average cap hit: $9,219,977

League average salary: $8,277,527

Percentage difference: 11.39%

12. Starting Pitcher

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,400,465

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 13.77%

11. Inside Linebacker

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $2,860,372

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 15.57%

10. Right Wing

League: NHL

Position average cap hit: $3,549,381

League average salary: $3,038,357

Percentage difference: 16.82%

9. Third Base

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,552,116

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 20.96%

8. Defensive End

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $3,028,332

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 22.36%

7. Point Guard

League: NBA

Position average cap hit: $10,136,971

League average salary: $8,277,527

Percentage difference: 22.46%

6. Center

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $3,196,071

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 29.14%

5. Closer

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,810,731

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 33.21%

4. First Base

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $2,858,279

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 35.47%

3. Left Tackle

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $3,998,055

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 61.54%

2. Designated Hitter

League: MLB

Position average cap hit: $3,937,074

League average salary: $2,109,949

Percentage difference: 86.60%

1. Quarterback

League: NFL

Position average cap hit: $5,316,404

League average salary: $2,474,962

Percentage difference: 114.81%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the highest-paid positions in sports, GOBankingRates looked at Spotrac current season positional cap/payroll data across the "big four" American sports leagues: National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL). For each position in every league, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) average players of that position on a team; (2) average total cap hit for that position per team; (3) average cap hit by position; (4) league average salary for all players; and (5) percent difference between position average cap hit and league average salary. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the data only includes players on an active roster who have also tested negative for COVID-19. All data were collected on and up to date as of Aug. 4, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 41 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

