From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 41 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

March 27, 2023 — 11:00 am EDT

Any modern sports fan is probably familiar with the work of author Michael Lewis, even if they don't realize it. His breakout hit "Moneyball" detailed how Billy Beane, a former general manager of the Oakland A's, leveraged statistical analysis into building a better baseball team with less money -- and it completely changed the face of the game. Likewise, Lewis' book "The Blind Side" dug into how devastating pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor forced football teams to recognize that the left tackle -- the one protecting the "blind side" of a right-handed quarterback -- is one of the more important positions on the field.

While these two books were about different sports played on opposite sides of the country, they honed in on the concept of value. In particular, how do the people putting together professional sports teams determine which players are the most decisive when it comes to winning? And how do they spend the dollars at their disposal as strategically as possible to get the players who will make the biggest difference?

That second question can get even trickier when you include market dynamics. No matter how essential a player might be to a team's success, it won't translate into a big contract if there's an abundance of other players capable of doing the same job. As such, player salaries can be a fascinating insight into the value of specific positions and athletes to a successful team.

To find the most valuable positions in sports, GOBankingRates analyzed Spotrac's current season positional cap/payroll data for the four major North American professional sports leagues -- the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB -- and broke it down by position. GOBankingRates then determined the average cap hit for each position and measured that against the average league salary in terms of percentage difference.

Take a look at all 41 positions in football, basketball, hockey and baseball, ranked by how much more -- or less -- the cap hit is for the average player at those positions compared to the salary earned by the average athlete in their league. You'll see that there's a huge discrepancy when it comes to the highest-paying jobs.

Chris Devenski Houston Astros pitcher

41. Relief Pitcher

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $741,174
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -64.87%

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Roger Steinman/AP/Shutterstock (10415492m)Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.

40. Long Snapper

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $927,012
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -62.54%
Buffalo Bills fullback Mike Tolbert

39. Fullback

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $1,110,277
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -55.14%
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina

38. Catcher

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $1,098,595
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -47.93%

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano

37. Second Base

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $1,310,342
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -37.90%
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin

36. Punter

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $1,599,258
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -35.38%
Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo

35. Power Forward

  • League: NBA
  • Position average cap hit: $5,777,782
  • League average salary: $8,277,527
  • Percentage difference: -30.20%

New York Jets halfback LeVeon Bell

34. Running Back

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $1,760,906
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -28.85%
Washington Nationals Trea Turner

33. Shortstop

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $1,549,458
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -26.56%
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

32. Tight End

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $1,870,225
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -24.43%

Mike Trout allegedly signs for most expensive contract in professional sports history

31. Center Field

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $1,771,090
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -16.06%
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin

30. Left Wing

  • League: NHL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,600,085
  • League average salary: $3,038,357
  • Percentage difference: -14.42%
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay

29. Cornerback

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,135,086
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -13.73%

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson

28. Right Tackle

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,182,631
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -11.81%
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater

27. Kicker

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,191,461
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -11.45%
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

26. Wide Receiver

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,201,309
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -11.06%

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty

25. Defenseman

  • League: NHL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,713,550
  • League average salary: $3,038,357
  • Percentage difference: -10.69%
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin

24. Guard

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,285,623
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -7.65%
James Harden Houston Rockets

23. Shooting Guard

  • League: NBA
  • Position average cap hit: $7,700,340
  • League average salary: $8,277,527
  • Percentage difference: -6.97%

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto

22. Left Field

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,055,381
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: -2.59%
Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James

21. Strong Safety

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,441,491
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: -1.35%
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller

20. Outside Linebacker

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,541,724
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 2.70%

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond

19. Center

  • League: NBA
  • Position average cap hit: $8,552,563
  • League average salary: $8,277,527
  • Percentage difference: 3.32%
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid

18. Center

  • League: NHL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,146,141
  • League average salary: $3,038,357
  • Percentage difference: 3.55%
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy

17. Goalie

  • League: NHL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,182,628
  • League average salary: $3,038,357
  • Percentage difference: 4.75%

Bryce Harper baseball player

16. Right Field

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,234,687
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 5.91%
Baltimore Ravens free safety Earl Thomas

15. Free Safety

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,659,856
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 7.47%
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald

14. Defensive Tackle

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,718,190
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 9.83%

LeBron James celebrity

13. Small Forward

  • League: NBA
  • Position average cap hit: $9,219,977
  • League average salary: $8,277,527
  • Percentage difference: 11.39%
Justin Verlander net worth

12. Starting Pitcher

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,400,465
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 13.77%
Seattle Seahawks inside linebacker Bobby Wagner

11. Inside Linebacker

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $2,860,372
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 15.57%

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov

10. Right Wing

  • League: NHL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,549,381
  • League average salary: $3,038,357
  • Percentage difference: 16.82%
Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies

9. Third Base

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,552,116
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 20.96%
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

8. Defensive End

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,028,332
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 22.36%

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry

7. Point Guard

  • League: NBA
  • Position average cap hit: $10,136,971
  • League average salary: $8,277,527
  • Percentage difference: 22.46%
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

6. Center

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,196,071
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 29.14%
San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates

5. Closer

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,810,731
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 33.21%

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera

4. First Base

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $2,858,279
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 35.47%
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz

3. Left Tackle

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $3,998,055
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 61.54%
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez

2. Designated Hitter

  • League: MLB
  • Position average cap hit: $3,937,074
  • League average salary: $2,109,949
  • Percentage difference: 86.60%

Kirk Cousins

1. Quarterback

  • League: NFL
  • Position average cap hit: $5,316,404
  • League average salary: $2,474,962
  • Percentage difference: 114.81%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the highest-paid positions in sports, GOBankingRates looked at Spotrac current season positional cap/payroll data across the "big four" American sports leagues: National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL). For each position in every league, GOBankingRates found the following factors: (1) average players of that position on a team; (2) average total cap hit for that position per team; (3) average cap hit by position; (4) league average salary for all players; and (5) percent difference between position average cap hit and league average salary. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the data only includes players on an active roster who have also tested negative for COVID-19. All data were collected on and up to date as of Aug. 4, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: From Pitchers to Point Guards: The 41 Highest-Paying Positions in Sports

