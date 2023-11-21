From Mistaken Text To Thanksgiving Tradition: Airbnb Hosts Unlikely Duo's Festive Dinner

The heartwarming saga of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, known affectionately as the "Thanksgiving Grandma" and her honorary grandson, continues to capture the essence of the Thanksgiving spirit.

Their unique story, originating from a mistaken text message, has become a beacon of hope and togetherness, transcending traditional family ties.

In an endearing turn of events in 2016, Dench mistakenly texted Hinton, thinking she was reaching out to her grandson.

This happy accident forged a bond that has only grown stronger with each passing Thanksgiving. This year, they have teamed up with Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) to host a special Thanksgiving dinner, with proceeds going to the relief organization Feeding America.

Airbnb guests will also get an overnight stay at Dench’s home in the north-central Arizona city of Prescott Valley.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the event promises to be a delightful affair, with a menu featuring Thanksgiving staples like turkey and mashed potatoes and Dench's favorite Costco pumpkin pie.

The evening will be filled with activities, including taking selfies, watching movies, and playing board games. The booking charge for this memorable experience is set at $16, a nod to the year their friendship began.

Hinton expressed his excitement about the event, stating, "I said from the jump of our first Thanksgiving that I always wanted to have more people join our Thanksgiving and be able to celebrate with us and have the amount of fun that we have together."

Their story has indeed resonated with many, gaining a substantial following on social platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

As they prepare to host this special dinner, Dench and Hinton continue to embody the spirit of Thanksgiving - a celebration of gratitude, kindness, and the power of connection.

Their story, beginning with a simple text and evolving into a yearly tradition, is a testament to the unexpected ways life can bring people together.

