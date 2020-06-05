From Maryland to the Philippines: Heath Glennon's Journey to Make Nasdaq More Inclusive

Our Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.



With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with Heath Glennon from our offices in Rockville, Maryland.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I am a business auditor within Internal Audit, focusing on accounting, operational and regulatory audits. I have been with Internal Audit for approximately eight years. Prior to joining Internal Audit, I worked in Listing Qualifications as an Initial Listings analyst and Listing of Additional Shares Lead. My total time at Nasdaq has been over 16 years.

How did you find out about the OPEN? When did you join?

I found out about The OPEN through an email announcement looking for persons to participate in the Leadership Team, so I volunteered for the Membership role. The email announcement was sent out soon after the creation of the group. With assistance from the Employee Experience Team, I am still responsible for checking the OPEN email box sending welcome emails to new members with a link to the OPEN website on our internal website.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

The OPEN is a very accepting and open group (no pun intended) to a wide variety of people, whether you are a member or supporter of the LGBTQ community. We host a variety of social and fundraising events with additional initiatives on the horizon, including the launching of a newsletter and survey for gauging member interests. The OPEN seeks to advance an inclusive community focused on the diverse needs of Nasdaq’s LGBTQ community by establishing programs, events and policies that provide these employees with resources to help them prosper in their professional and personal lives.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

In the Philippines, I was asked to give a presentation to OPEN members on empathy and diversity without having a presentation ready to go. The purpose of my trip was not for this. However, when asked, I was happy to do so. I did some online research and tied some personal stories into the discussion.

How is empathy crucial to the LGBTQ movement?

Empathy helps LGBTQ people develop personally and professionally. Without a feeling of empathy LGTBQ people are less likely to feel comfortable talking about what is going on in their lives outside of work. This is important for developing relationships and trust. As humans we are more likely to help people we trust. This challenge for LGBTQ people is we have not historically discussed our personal lives or socialized with those outside of the community for fear of being treated differently and potentially ostracized.

Diversity and empathy work together because without diversity it is difficult to empathize with persons who are different than you. This is true within and outside of the LGTBQ community.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.