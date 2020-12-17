From Marketing to Go-to-Market: The Role of Data Intelligence in a Post-Digital Era

By Yoav Izhar-Prato, CEO of Kenshoo

Digital marketing, at the turn of the 21st century, seemed to change everything for the brands that mastered it, especially the early adopters. Beyond its ability to expand reach and frequency—and make no mistake, the opportunity to connect with more customers, more often, across devices and in highly-engaged frames of mind was no minor boon—digital meant data. Immediate feedback from customers based on their interactions with marketing and advertising became suddenly available, and from this information, new decisions could be made in campaign management and optimization. For nearly two decades, that approach led directly to brand growth.

But in the past few years, even as marketing analytics have advanced and industries have sprouted up from them, cracks have appeared in the foundation. Despite the initial advantage of personalization in advertising, consumers are becoming fatigued of being targeted, unsolicited, for goods and services often irrelevant. New privacy laws are working to make sure we have full agency over our experiences online—putting shoppers, not brands—in the driver’s seat. The tactics that were so effective for marketers in early ecommerce are losing relevance in a post-digital era.

This is not just a marketing problem; impact on actual business growth is evident as larger, more sophisticated, established brands—the ones with plenty of resources to devote to data practices—are struggling to maintain their edge over digital-native category upstarts. Particularly in the world of ecommerce, fast-moving consumer goods categories, like food and beverage, beauty and skincare, and apparel, are rife with new forms of competition—direct-to-consumer businesses that are winning hearts and minds with far less of a head start.

Seemingly right and left, big brands are getting their messaging deeply, painfully wrong (think: Gap during the 2020 presidential elections), and at tremendous cost. In the era of data-driven, everything-measurable marketing, the mysteries of customer connection and brand loyalty have never been more opaque.

It begs the question: what is going on here? With teams of in-house data scientists and analysts, active agency and consulting firm contracts, and best-of-breed performance marketing tech stacks at the ready, consumer brands should know their customers really well. They should be getting savvier and more flexible in their offerings and interactions by the second. Instead, the market challenges and behavioral shifts of 2020 have ushered in a dramatic reckoning between those who were ready, those who could pivot on a dime—and those for whom digital-first agility is still a futuristic notion.

The household name brands of the next two decades are working hard to get closer to their customers. They are launching or acquiring direct-to-consumer channels of their own to gain crucial first-party views of how their buyers shop, and often rethinking or rearchitecting their entire organization’s relationship to insights-driven marketing.

While that may sound dramatic, if the goal of leveraging data is to generate insights that can inform go-to-market strategy, it’s actually nothing new. Deep customer and market research has long informed advertising, and powerful, singular insights are responsible for some of the most renowned and successful campaigns of all time. But when digital marketing entered its heyday, deep insights were replaced by—or maybe simply confused with—shallow data, or marketing analytics, which are easy to generate, but only tell part of the story.

As part of a broad go-to-market strategy, testing new messaging or audience targets based on marketing analytics and sales data makes sense on the surface. However, since many CMOs have become laser-focused on this, a new issue has come about; too often, leveraging marketing analytics alone is the entire strategy, and deprives marketing teams of a true and holistic understanding of the market.

In other words, despite a remit that traditionally has encompassed all 4 Ps of marketing, CMOs of the past decade have whittled down their own scope to just one: promotion. Marketing analytics are a piece of the puzzle, but they can no longer stand alone. When disconnected from external data signals and a holistic strategy for product, placement and pricing, it is not only detrimental to the role tenure of the CMO—it’s dangerous for the entire brand.

The chasm between consumer brands and their customers, the very gap that causes growth to stall and market share to drop, can be closed with an updated data strategy. This revamp has less to do with specific data sources, and much more to do with your organization’s attitude towards them and relationship with them. For starters, winning brands are eliminating old perceptions about spliced and siloed views of their customer for different purposes. They understand that while their go-to-market organization might be made up of several teams and agency resources, each of which relies on different inputs, the end user is a single, whole—if multi-faceted!—person.

Analytics that reflect the whole customer are critical to each organizational function, and that holistic, unified view needs to be centrally accessible to all. This means bringing together both internal and external data sources, from marketing, sales and CRM feeds to market trends, voice of consumer, innovation signals, competitor and brand intelligence in a data fabric that can be mined any time. Brands expect—and deserve—all of the puzzle pieces when developing their strategies, and need to find ways to approach go-to-market intelligently.

Fortunately, with today’s advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, it’s possible. This is something we realized at Kenshoo, and led to our decision to bring Signals Analytics into the fold—it helps brands both plan and execute more efficiently and effectively with the data backing they need and insights on the fly.

“On the fly” is a critical component of the relationship. The more frequently your data is refreshed, the more timely your insights and the more relevant they are to your business. In an e-business universe where gratification is instant and conversation is constant, relevance is everything.

Luckily, market research that used to take months and millions to cultivate can now be generated through analytics augmented by AI and contextualized by cutting edge natural language processing. Beyond the advantage of speed, and the human-error-reducing benefits of AI, these technologies also help to democratize the skill of data analysis across an organization, reducing the load on internal resources, so all functions benefit.

The final leg of an advanced data strategy for consumer product brands is understanding that not all insights are created equal. Some will generate business value, some will lead to game-changing pivots, and others might not be worth your time. In order to build a practice of finding and leveraging insights that gets smarter and more effective over time, you need a framework for learning which ones fall into each camp.

That’s why it’s so important for your company’s data culture to prioritize actionability, and for your technologies to enable not only analytics, but marketing activation. With the right connective technology investments to bridge the universes of market insight, product planning, and performance marketing, the ability to move rapidly from data to insight to recommendation to action to measurement—and back again, in a virtuous cycle—is finally within reach.

About Yoav Izhar-Prato

Yoav is Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at Kenshoo. As the founder of several startups around the globe in the area of Internet and mobile applications and former manager of ECI Thailand, Yoav brings more than 20 years of product, marketing and business management to Kenshoo.

