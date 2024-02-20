From ISO Compliance to Utility: 3 Cryptos that Could Hit It Big

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Unlike speculative meme coins, utility tokens possess tangible functionalities, and remain crucial for sustained investor interest in the crypto sector. For blockchain startups, a unique token is vital for platform recognition and user engagement. Utility tokens offer compelling benefits, driving innovation across industries like gaming, DApps, and supply chain. Startups increasingly prioritize utility token development for platform growth.

Additionally, utility token development involves crafting digital tokens with specific functions within a blockchain ecosystem. These offer investors with unique upside in both ICO funding rounds and post-launch. For those seeking to invest or stake, there are thousands of options to choose from in this realm.

Thus, picking the right ISO compliant tokens to invest in is difficult. Here are three I think should top every investors’ list.

Ripple (XRP-USD)

In a recent conversation exchange on X, formerly Twitter, Ripple (XRP-USD) stirred some debates among investors and traders. Former Ripple director Sean McBride chimed in, revealing the World Bank’s recognition of XRP as such. This acknowledges Ripple’s endeavor to establish XRP as a trustworthy cross-border currency.

In recent weeks, concerns about XRP’s performance surfaced. Despite its potential, XRP struggled to surpass key moving averages. However, recent gains hint at bullish sentiment. Patience may yield rewards, but XRP’s chart lacks clear patterns, necessitating a breakthrough for confidence restoration.

Ripple also expanded its U.S. regulatory licensing by acquiring Standard Custody & Trust Co., securing a New York trust charter. Despite legal battles, Ripple aims to enhance its domestic services, catering to financial firms seeking asset tokenization.

Ripple President Monica Long expressed Ripple’s intent to broaden its infrastructure offerings for financial institutions, aiming for flexibility in a long-term endeavor. While pursuing further U.S. money transmission licensing, Ripple’s Standard Custody & Trust acquisition awaits the New York Department of Financial Services approval. This has allowed enhanced offerings where Ripple can provide settlement and custody services.

Algorand (ALGO-USD)

Second on the list of utility cryptos investors should not overlook is Algorand (ALGO-USD). It matches Mastercard and Visa’s transaction speed. Its ALGO token fuels transactions and supports blockchain apps. The United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) partnership with Algorand aims to pioneer blockchain education. This sparks investor interest in ALGO.

Despite Ethereum’s dominance, Algorand’s functionality makes it a compelling investment. With a capped supply of 10 billion coins, deflationary pressures are mitigated. Algorand’s ISO 2022 compliance facilitates integration into the mainstream financial system. The universal goal remains elusive. ALGO aims to change this narrative with its 2024 roadmap, featuring protocol upgrades and Python integration for intelligent contracts.

ALGO’s recent adoption of dynamic round times significantly accelerated transaction speeds, reducing network congestion and enhancing scalability and trust. With block times targeted under three seconds, ALGO is a top contender among next-gen cryptocurrencies. Long-term plans prioritize token locking and ecosystem support for sustained growth.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Since 2017, Cardano (ADA-USD) has earned trust for its functionality. The project’s market cap soared to $18 billion, reflecting community confidence. Its smart contract and dApp creation ease boosts profitability. Cardano enhances technical prowess with ClientLab v0.5.1, enabling Conway Era support and QuickTX API integration.

In 2024, Cardano faces a pivotal moment with groundbreaking developments. 2023 saw the launch of critical infrastructure components like Jed, Hydra, and Lace Wallet. These reflect Cardano’s maturation and set the stage for fewer but significant milestones in 2024. Hydra, inspired by the mythological creature, is a Layer 2 scaling solution designed to boost transaction processing capacity on Cardano. It addresses latency and throughput challenges, enhancing Cardano’s quest to become a premier decentralized blockchain.

Cardano will also focus on developing the Midnight Mainnet to enhance connectivity with other blockchain networks and foster interoperability. Launching the Dust token alongside the Midnight Mainnet could revolutionize rewards within the ecosystem. Cardano also prioritized blockchain management and network optimization to handle increasing network loads efficiently.

